在售 - Kralendijk, Caribbean Netherlands - ¥10,764,184
Kralendijk, Caribbean Netherlands

Eeg Boulevard 34

约¥10,764,184
原货币价格 $1,699,000
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 3
    卧室
  • 3
    浴室 (3 全卫)
  • 2368
    平方英尺 (698.0 )

房产描述

Spectacular view and comfort beyond your dreams.This beautiful house with own pier is equipped with everything you need to spend an unforgettable stay, large rooms, lounge area on the porch, direct access to the beach and spectacular views.The house features 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms, open kitchen, comfortable living room, dining area inside and outside with a breathtaking view, nice garden, lounge chairs on the porch so you can take a sun bath while you listen the sound of the warm breeze of Bonaire.The Villa is located in one of the best neighborhoods of Bonaire with the proximity to some of the best beaches on the island, it is close to the airport, supermarkets and gas station.And for those who want to know: Hoek van Holland means “The edge of Holland”.

上市日期: 2017年2月8日

MLS ID: Villa Hoek van Holland

联系方式

分部：
Bonaire Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
Garrick Hasham
2975861010

