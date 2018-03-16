高端地产新闻
在售 - Attard, Malta - ¥9,926,919
Attard, Malta

地址暂不公布

约¥9,926,919
原货币价格 €1,275,000
其他

详情

  • 4
    卧室
  • 200.0

房产描述

Located in one of Malta’s oldest and most sought after villages is this expertly renovated 18th Century Palazzino. The property boasts many original architectural features which include a wide fronted façade, high ceilings, an imposing central cantilevered stone staircase, wooden beams, original wood burning fireplaces, flagstones and traditional patterned tiles. The layout includes a welcoming, impressive hallway with lateral rooms housing a bright any airy dining room on one side and a formal sitting room on the other, leading to a TV/living room overlooking the courtyard together with a bathroom. Beyond the staircase is a lovely courtyard surrounding a spacious kitchen living dining room leading onto a 184sqm stunning garden enshrouded with citrus and flowering trees, a barbeque area and with ample space for a pool and deck, shower room and a shelter with three rooms and two wells. On the upper level are four bedrooms, three of which have ensuite facilities, one has a walk in wardrobe whereas two lead onto a lovely private terrace overlooking the garden. Further complementing this property is a private roof, washroom and another terrace. Property to be sold finished except for bathrooms (plumbing and electricity in place) and internal doors. Telephone points, Air Conditioning points and TV points are present in all rooms. Freehold. A property worthy of a connoisseur, both as an amazing residence, an embassy or as prestigious offices for a private firm.

上市日期: 2017年11月27日

MLS ID: 300985

联系方式

分部：
Malta Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
Josabeth Cassar

