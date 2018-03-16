1841 Fielden Drive

Wonderful brick 1.5 story in the heart of Lakewood. Offers 2 story foyer w/spiral staircase, wood paneled office, 1st floor master suite w/custom cabinets, His/Hers closets, whirlpool & sep. shower. 2 story great room w/built-ins, wet bar & floor to ceiling stone FP, formal DR, gourmet kitchen w/Viking gas range oven, Sub Zero refrigerator, large eat-in area, breakfast bar, keeping room with FP, powder bath, back staircase, utility room w/cabinets & sink on 1st level. The 2nd level offers cat walk that overlooks the GR & foyer. Three large BR's & 2 full baths. The lower level offers recreation room, FR, BR, 2 full baths, sauna, wet bar w/refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave & copper countertop, brick FP. Add'l features include irrigation system,circular drive, 3 car garage w/custom shelving & cabinets, speakers throughout home. Custom trim & millwork. Landscaped yard w/mature trees all backing to pond with your own dock.