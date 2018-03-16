Oceanfront Playground on Kaua`i's Sunny Westside! This fabulous stretch of beach is swim-able, surf-able, and a particular favorite spot for kite surfing. The 1.3 acre lot is one of the five largest oceanfront properties currently available on the island. Boat lovers have easy access to the nearby small boat harbor and the magnificent Na Pali coast. Lazier days could be spent whale watching, beach walking, or enjoying glorious ocean sunsets. The closet town is Kekaha, a historic sugar plantation town which still looks and feels like old Hawai`i. You are able to see the forbidden island of Ni`ihau from your front deck! The property consists of two separate parcels and the possibility of building two homes. Sale includes TMK's 4-1-3-5-53 and 4-1-3-5-54.