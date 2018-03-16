高端地产新闻
在售 - Kekaha, HI, United States - ¥7,887,822
Kekaha, HI, 96752 - United States

地址暂不公布

约¥7,887,822
原货币价格 $1,245,000
其他
田园生活 生活方式
高尔夫 生活方式
水景 生活方式

详情

  • 1.3
    英亩

房产描述

Oceanfront Playground on Kaua`i's Sunny Westside! This fabulous stretch of beach is swim-able, surf-able, and a particular favorite spot for kite surfing. The 1.3 acre lot is one of the five largest oceanfront properties currently available on the island. Boat lovers have easy access to the nearby small boat harbor and the magnificent Na Pali coast. Lazier days could be spent whale watching, beach walking, or enjoying glorious ocean sunsets. The closet town is Kekaha, a historic sugar plantation town which still looks and feels like old Hawai`i. You are able to see the forbidden island of Ni`ihau from your front deck! The property consists of two separate parcels and the possibility of building two homes. Sale includes TMK's 4-1-3-5-53 and 4-1-3-5-54.

上市日期: 2015年6月20日

MLS ID: 285507

联系方式

分部：
Oceanfront Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
Monica Evslin
+1 8086396853

