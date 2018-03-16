高端地产新闻
在售 - Tel Aviv, Israel - ¥14,251,263
Tel Aviv, Israel

地址暂不公布

约¥14,251,263
原货币价格 ₪7,800,000
公寓
高尔夫 生活方式

详情

  • 2
    卧室
  • 2
    浴室 (2 全卫)
  • 1377
    平方英尺 (246.0 )

房产描述

Opposite the blue of the ocean, the never-ending horizon and the reflections ofthe sunlight dancing on the surface of the water, Blue Tel Aviv — anexceptional recently finished project, draws its inspiration and power from itsunique location. In a prestigious complex located in close proximity to thenorthern beaches of Tel Aviv, a mere stone´s throw from the waters of HaTzukBeach, just a 5-minute journey from the center of the city, a 5-minute journeyfrom Tel Aviv and a 2-minute walk from the sea.Inthe design and planning by the architect Ilan Pivko, the various elements ofthe project gained an interpretation that emphasizes the natural environs —with high ceilings and huge windows from floor to ceiling, which draw insidethe amazing views and the sense of wide-open space, bestowing on the apartmentsa modern and incomparable appearance.TheBlue complex was planned as a private neighborhood that includes 300prestigious apartments in six buildings. Each building of the complex includesa spacious and luxurious lobby and is characterized by design of the higheststandard. Within the expanses of the project you will find ecological pools,deck paths and green gardens. The project´s residents enjoy exclusive countryclub services, including a semi-Olympic covered swimming pool, a well-equippedgymnasium, a spa and treatment rooms, exterior pool, well-cultivated gardensand more.ThisOne of a Kind Garden Apartment with its private deck and pool, a Master Bedroomover-looking the pool, Designer Kitchen, and an Endless Deck of 118 sq/m!

上市日期: 2017年10月5日

联系方式

分部：
Israel Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
Ketty Cabalo
972-3-7710977

