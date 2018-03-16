高端地产新闻
在售 - Margate City, NJ, United States - ¥12,671,193
免费询盘

Margate City, NJ, 08402 - United States

100 S Gladstone 4 Stop Elevator

约¥12,671,193
原货币价格 $1,999,999
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 5
    卧室
  • 5
    浴室 (5 全卫)

房产描述

LUXURY BEACH BLOCK NEW CONSTRUCTION featuring a Floridian motif. Boasting impeccable & creative design, upgraded amenities w quality craftsmanship yet to be seen. The detailed exterior features 3 oversized but cozy decks offering beautiful views of the ocean, custom square Azek columns provide sleek lines and subtle elegance. The intricate railing system is oh-so reminiscent of Key West architecture with the upgraded handrail punctuating the attention to detail in conjunction with the classic corbels and louvered sun screens. The detached full-size garage & ample rear entertaining area make life at the shore a summer breeze. Interior features include- open floorplan design highlighted by upgraded millwork package, chefs kitchen which will include a subzero & Wolf appliance package, granite countertops, custom cabinetry with upgraded moldings and trim, mudroom & half bath. Second-floor encompasses 2 jr master suites with walk in closets & deck accessibility, 2 additional guest rooms serviced by a fully tiled custom bathroom with Designer fixtures & 2nd w/d room. The 3rd floor is reserved for the true magical master suite featuring a walk in closet, luxurious bath with custom tile, double bowl sinks, & private w deck with jaw-dropping ocean views. Another Piraino creation!

上市日期: 2016年11月21日

MLS ID: 497165

联系方式

分部：
Soleil Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
Phyllis Scherr
+1 6094878000

周边设施

周边设施
