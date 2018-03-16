100 S Gladstone 4 Stop Elevator

LUXURY BEACH BLOCK NEW CONSTRUCTION featuring a Floridian motif. Boasting impeccable & creative design, upgraded amenities w quality craftsmanship yet to be seen. The detailed exterior features 3 oversized but cozy decks offering beautiful views of the ocean, custom square Azek columns provide sleek lines and subtle elegance. The intricate railing system is oh-so reminiscent of Key West architecture with the upgraded handrail punctuating the attention to detail in conjunction with the classic corbels and louvered sun screens. The detached full-size garage & ample rear entertaining area make life at the shore a summer breeze. Interior features include- open floorplan design highlighted by upgraded millwork package, chefs kitchen which will include a subzero & Wolf appliance package, granite countertops, custom cabinetry with upgraded moldings and trim, mudroom & half bath. Second-floor encompasses 2 jr master suites with walk in closets & deck accessibility, 2 additional guest rooms serviced by a fully tiled custom bathroom with Designer fixtures & 2nd w/d room. The 3rd floor is reserved for the true magical master suite featuring a walk in closet, luxurious bath with custom tile, double bowl sinks, & private w deck with jaw-dropping ocean views. Another Piraino creation!