5420 Petticoat Lane

Extremely unique and private Westlake estate with huge downtown Austin and 360 views, including UT, the Wild Basin Nature Preserve, the Capitol and the central business district. The property is its own park with plenty of level ground for structures along with scenic and rolling terrain affording the breathtaking views of colorful and dramatic sunrises and sunsets with the backdrop of downtown, which is only 8-10 minutes away. The property is immediately adjacent to the Wild Basin Wilderness Preserve providing a beautiful and serene buffer from development or higher density neighboring areas.The 6,542 sqft, partially updated home has a beautiful owner suite, an in-home gym with a steam shower, a handsome study, and a guest suite with its own entrance and quaint patio. Stately and mature oaks are sprinkled throughout the whole property, and much of the land has been cleared of cedars over the last few years to allow the oaks to flourish. Walking trails are conveniently situated on the property so that you can enjoy morning walks with only the sounds of nature, and there are many special scenic spots where you can enjoy the downtown view or an occasional waterfall by the actual Wild Basin Ledge.Many possible building spots to do whatever your heart desires should someone choose to start over by tearing down the house to build a palace with few limitations. Existing home is VERY livable as-is or it can be renovated even more than it already has been to become an amazing residence. The current owner was going to tear down the house and perch a “Mac Daddy” home on the property. The home is lovely and architecturally significant, but the value is in the land, (so consider the house to be “free”). This lot is deserving of one of Austin’s best homes, and there’s nothing like it within this proximity to town and within the exemplary Eanes school district on the market. Very, very special. Can subdivide.