This exciting new development of luxury detached villas is in one of the most beautiful locations of Ibiza, just a few meters from the Cala Llenya (beach). There are only five villas and one has already sold! Work on the site is due to start soon and completion of works in 2018. The price shown reflects a 10% discount which will be withdrawn part way through construction if any villas remain unsold. The accommodation incorporates 5 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms. The design is state of the art and only high end fixtures fittings and materials will be selected to facilitate luxury living standards