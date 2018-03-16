高端地产新闻
在售 - Santa Eulalia, Spain - ¥17,128,801
Santa Eulalia, 07850 - Spain

地址暂不公布

约¥17,128,801
原货币价格 €2,200,000
独立家庭住宅
高尔夫 生活方式

详情

  • 5
    卧室
  • 6
    浴室 (6 全卫)
  • 3767
    平方英尺 (800.0 )

房产描述

This exciting new development of luxury detached villas is in one of the most beautiful locations of Ibiza, just a few meters from the Cala Llenya (beach). There are only five villas and one has already sold! Work on the site is due to start soon and completion of works in 2018. The price shown reflects a 10% discount which will be withdrawn part way through construction if any villas remain unsold. The accommodation incorporates 5 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms. The design is state of the art and only high end fixtures fittings and materials will be selected to facilitate luxury living standards

上市日期: 2016年10月7日

MLS ID: 7809

联系方式

分部：
Ibiza Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
Montse Hernandez
34971310799

