242004 Range Road 32

*Ontario-licensed Andy Taylor is not authorized to trade in real estate in the province of Alberta* Discover Kestrel Ridge Farm, an iconic 160-Acre property cradling the Elbow River in Springbank and just minutes from Calgary’s metropolitan center. Nestled in the foothills of the pristine Canadian Rockies, this highly coveted equestrian estate sits on the last remaining area of untouched plateau before ascending into the revered rocky mountain ridges. Framed by awe-provoking terrain, this world-class equestrian facility offers a magnificent natural backdrop for horse fanatics, aspiring riders and enthusiastic mountaineers drawn to the captivating beauty of Calgary. Kestrel Ridge is the epitome of outdoor excellence within a modern facility that’s already poised to anticipate and attend to your every desire. Top-of-the-line amenities treat your horse to the finest stable care while placing you under the proud tutelage of legendary riders. Featuring an 11,800 sq. ft. modern concept luxury log home situated perfectly on the upper ridge of the quarter section to take advantage of the magnificent mountain and river valley views and to overlook the pristine equestrian facility below. Warmth and charm can be felt throughout this spacious, grand estate with extensive modern amenities custom designed for family function with 6 bedrooms, 6 bathrooms, 6-vehicle garage, carriage house, greenhouse, outdoor sport court, indoor salt-water swimming pool, enclosed summer kitchen and separate 3,700 sq. ft. guest house that doubles as staff quarters. From the grand living room with floor-to-ceiling limestone clad fireplace to the gourmet made-to entertain kitchen with limestone counters, commercial grade appliances and outstanding serving features to the stunning, royal dining room, the home is fit for the grandest of parties. Second floor loft and music conservatory overlooks the living room that also boasts 2-storey library, main floor bar and lounge. The attached, indoor pool house is located in the east wing of the manor. Boasting a 15’ x 30’ salt-water swimming pool with adjacent hot pool separated by a stunning waterfall feature. For hosting many a soiree, it's equipped with a fibre-optic starlit vaulted ceiling, full wet bar, programmable sound system, steam shower, sauna, guest change room w/bath and nano-wall patio doors opening up to sun filled patios. The fitness area is close by and just steps away are the professional sized outdoor tennis/basketball courts complete with sound and lighting system. This world-class equestrian boarding and dressage training facility was professionally designed to accommodate National Horse Shows, and is host to International Clinicians for Dressage along with many fundraiser events to sponsor young, upcoming riders. The main barn features a Grand Prix sized indoor arena with dust-free footing, in-ground irrigation, an engineered air system throughout, and +20 indoor stalls, including premium box stalls imported from London. In addition, there are groomed riding trails throughout the property and along the Elbow River, and an outdoor picnic area with cookhouse, wood stove, and picnic tables – perfect for spectacular garden parties. Just south of the picnic area is a serene, natural trout pond with a fire pit area and walking bridge leading to the rustic, log Gazebo separating Springbank Creek from the pond. With an unrivalled view of distant mountain peaks and nearby valleys, this timeless estate and premiere training academy is both striking and sublime. Celebrate the spectacular beauty of this rare gem as you explore the winding trails of rich green pastures and the enchanting river waters that lead throughout the surrounding woodlands. An enticing environment for exploring all the wonders of the great outdoors just 30 minutes from downtown Calgary, this spectacular ranch is an ideal investment for those enamored with the equestrian lifestyl