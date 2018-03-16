高端地产新闻
新建楼盘
ENGLISHESPAÑOL
在售 - Osterville, MA, United States - ¥16,440,882
免费询盘

Osterville, MA, 02655 - United States

137 East Bay Road

约¥16,440,882
原货币价格 $2,595,000
独立家庭住宅
水景 生活方式

详情

  • 5
    卧室
  • 5
    浴室 (5 全卫)
  • 5763
    平方英尺

房产描述

Set on a private perch on coveted East Bay Road, a timeless and gracious retreat known as Indian Knoll awaits. The magnificent estate property contains a fabulous shingle style house, a detached multi car garage with second floor studio and more than an acre of rolling lawns and gardens featuring a spectacular brick reflecting pool and ornate Italian garden statuary. The classic style house seamlessly combines elegantentertaining rooms with cozy, comfortable rooms and porches, along with fabulous architectural components and detailed craftsmanship. The house has benefited from many updates including a first floor master bedroom suite, and is impeccably maintained. The grounds and porches provide a serene environment to enjoy the timeless beauty, within steps to Dowses beach and town.

上市日期: 2017年10月7日

MLS ID: 21716299

联系方式

分部：
Sotheby's International Realty - Osterville Brokerage
代理经纪:
Margaret Rowland
5089575576

联系方式

分部：
Sotheby's International Realty - Osterville Brokerage
代理经纪:
Margaret Rowland
5089575576

周边设施

周边设施
查看这一地区的更多物业
联系销售团队
_