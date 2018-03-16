137 East Bay Road

Set on a private perch on coveted East Bay Road, a timeless and gracious retreat known as Indian Knoll awaits. The magnificent estate property contains a fabulous shingle style house, a detached multi car garage with second floor studio and more than an acre of rolling lawns and gardens featuring a spectacular brick reflecting pool and ornate Italian garden statuary. The classic style house seamlessly combines elegantentertaining rooms with cozy, comfortable rooms and porches, along with fabulous architectural components and detailed craftsmanship. The house has benefited from many updates including a first floor master bedroom suite, and is impeccably maintained. The grounds and porches provide a serene environment to enjoy the timeless beauty, within steps to Dowses beach and town.