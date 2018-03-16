32120 County Road 14c

50 + Acres of Living Room nestled above Lake Catamount. With stunning views from every window of Colorado’s largest private lake, Lake Catamount, this luxury 6+ bedroom home and guest home seamlessly tie into the tranquility of the South Valley. Extraordinarily unique, the design of the home follows the natural landscape and every floor is a walk-out surrounded by hand carved stone patios, gardens, and water features that enhance a setting that is already breathtaking. A grand entrance welcomes you to cathedral ceilings and floor-to-ceiling windows in the living room which perfectly frame Lake Catamount. A custom iron staircase graces the main living room and leads to a balcony designed acoustically to carry music evenly throughout the main level or into a library for quiet contemplation with a warming fireplace. The gourmet kitchen is an open and inviting space with a nook and fireplace to enjoy a casual dinner or relax with your morning coffee. Off of the kitchen is a secondary kosher kitchen with high end appliances and finishes. The master wing is located on the opposite side of the home offering privacy and tranquility with its own meditation room, office, and private patios. 4+ spacious ensuite bedrooms are on the second level with a sitting room off a junior master and a walkout patio. The home is the ultimate balance of nature and luxury with inspiring landscapes only Lake Catamount and the South Valley offer.