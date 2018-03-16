高端地产新闻
在售 - Seattle, WA, United States - ¥8,046,212
免费询盘

Seattle, WA, 98101 - United States

1200 Howell St 3011

约¥8,046,212
原货币价格 $1,270,000
共管公寓

详情

  • 2
    卧室
  • 2
    浴室 (2 全卫)
  • 1052
    平方英尺

房产描述

Discover NEXUS by Burrard. Final sales event! Own downtown Seattle s next generation high-tech, high-rise at the heart of a burgeoning, multi-billion-dollar vertical village. Contemporary 2 & 3 bed flats and sky lofts from $1.27 to $3.5 million. Concierge, co-working, fitness center, dog run/lounge, media lounge & 41st floor Sky Club with exhibition kitchen, lounge, terrace, private dining and more. Renderings and photos of home typical. Occupancy in mid-2019. NEXUS is already 92% sold! NEXUSâ€“City Life. Evolved. Own downtown Seattleâ€™s next generation high-tech, high-rise at the heart of a burgeoning, multi-billlion-dollar vertical village. Contemporary 2 3 bed flats and sky lofts from below $1,000,000 to more than $4.9 million. Concierge, co-working, fitness center, dog run/lounge, media lounge 41st floor Sky Club with exhibition kitchen, lounge,, private dining and more. Renderings and photos of home typical. Occupancy in mid-2019. NEXUS is already 80% sold!

上市日期: 2017年8月7日

MLS ID: 1171639

联系方式

分部：
Realogics Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
Lorraine Rotanelli
+1 206.448.5752

