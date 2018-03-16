高端地产新闻
在售 - Rockport, MA, United States - ¥10,764,184
Rockport, MA, 01966 - United States

8 Marchant Street

约¥10,764,184
原货币价格 $1,699,000
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 3
    卧室
  • 5
    浴室 (5 全卫)
  • 3000
    平方英尺 (21.47 英亩)

房产描述

Sited on over 21 acres this private sanctuary is a naturalist’s dream. The crown jewel is a sprawling contemporary with walls of glass that forge a connection with nature. The home is positioned above a stunning perennial garden with cascading waterfalls, koi ponds and stepping stones. A stone patio stretches the entire façade and is perfect for lounging and observing the multitude of wildlife. Open concept interior features cathedral ceilings with gorgeous floor to ceiling granite fireplace as the heart center. High-end features such as radiant heat, central air conditioning and new Bosch appliances. Newly finished lower level utilized as a home business and has five finished rooms, one and one half bathrooms and separate entry. This additional space can be used as a home based business, for hobbyist, extended family or storage. Large yard connects with trails that lead to Audubon land and Dogtown Trail system, offering hundreds of miles of trails. Property offers seclusion, yet quick access to Rockport’s cultural, art and restaurant scene!

上市日期: 2017年10月19日

MLS ID: 72245306

联系方式

分部：
By the Sea Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
Lucy Loring

