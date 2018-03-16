A secluded country lane traverses established vineyards to arrive at the commanding entrance gates of this impressive residential vineyard estate. Tucked away in a private location overlooking stunning gardens and with breath-taking vistas, this is an exceptional retreat surrounded by native oaks, gently sloping hills, and vineyard rows. The property boasts a privileged position in the much sought after Devon Valley surrounded by a hillside of olive groves and vineyards and breath-taking views across the Boland mountains. This sublime estate carries the trademark of genteel wine country living and the best of wine country architecture that blends indoor with outdoor effortlessly. Meandering pathways link the amenities of this significant property, from the sophisticated estate residence to the established kitchen garden, large pool area and 2 bedroomed guest cottage. The principal reception rooms, adjacent to each other are both grand and welcoming, with outstanding views over the gardens and grounds beyond. An imposing double volume main entertaining hall, with hand sawn, crafted exposed timber, gleaming woodwork and stone flooring is a breath-taking introduction to this exceptional home and taking centre stage is a baronial stone French Chateau style fireplace. Custom built hardwood doors and shutters with master crafted solid brass traditional door furniture in early Cape Dutch style throughout. The adjacent library is a comfortable refuge for winter months enjoying a glass of red wine and a good book in front of a roaring fire. The large kitchen is an open plan living space in French style with bleached French oak imposing centre island, professional chef’s catering equipment and a vaulted wine cellar with designer oak barrel polished wine racks. The kitchen flows through to a romantic, gently lit atmospheric grand and comfortable dining room. Seven, spacious en suite bedrooms are arranged over the two floors. Ground level offers a large and inviting bedroom suite and a self-contained guest wing with a small patio overlooking the kitchen garden. There are 4 large en suite rooms on the first floor including the gorgeous master suite with beautiful views and indulgent bathroom. An independent guest suite is accessed from outside the main home. Hidden in the garden is a private guest’s cottage composed of living room, kitchen, 2 bedrooms and a bathroom with its own patio and Jacuzzi. There is a private Gym, sauna and wet room in a garden house. Further facilities include a second wine cellar and laundry. The entire estate of 7 hectares is security fenced, 2 hectares of which are lawns and mature gardens. There is a high volume borehole and abundant Dam water for land irrigation. The property has been completely rebuilt to very high European standards and has automated sophisticated security systems, underfloor heating and music system throughout.There is ample opportunity to expand the property with planning in place for a second homestead or several guest cottages well removed from the main house. This property not only lends itself to the most luxury of homes but would easily be utilized as a very superior boutique hotel.