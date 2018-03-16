高端地产新闻
在售 - São Paulo, Brazil - ¥8,109,444
免费询盘

São Paulo, 05462-001 - Brazil

地址暂不公布

约¥8,109,444
原货币价格 R$4,200,000
独立家庭住宅
都会生活 生活方式

详情

  • 3
    卧室
  • 4
    浴室 (4 全卫)
  • 6996
    平方英尺 (650.0 )

房产描述

This contemporary residence is at an excellent street in Alto de Pinheiros neighborhood and focus on comfort, having refined marble and wood finishing, great wood work and a lightning project. Its beautiful entrance, full of light, leads to a spacious living with a fireplace and a double height ceiling directed to the balcony and garden. The property has a dining room, a breakfast room, a toilet, a functional kitchen and staff quarters. The intimate area has an office, two suites and a magnificent master suite with a parlor, two closets and two bathrooms. There is also a steam room, a gym and a security system.

上市日期: 2017年4月20日

MLS ID: 32855

联系方式

分部：
Bossa Nova Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
Julio Cesar Rodrigues
+55 +551130610000

