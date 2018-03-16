This contemporary residence is at an excellent street in Alto de Pinheiros neighborhood and focus on comfort, having refined marble and wood finishing, great wood work and a lightning project. Its beautiful entrance, full of light, leads to a spacious living with a fireplace and a double height ceiling directed to the balcony and garden. The property has a dining room, a breakfast room, a toilet, a functional kitchen and staff quarters. The intimate area has an office, two suites and a magnificent master suite with a parlor, two closets and two bathrooms. There is also a steam room, a gym and a security system.