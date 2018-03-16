Barranca 18

This beautiful 3 bedroom / 3 bathroom home is located 2.5 blocks away from the main plaza. It's western exposure looks over Historic Centro as well as the Guanajuato Mountain Range, with the ability to have magnificent dramatic sunsets nightly. Each of the bedrooms is ensuite and has a great flow. The entrance of the home is preserved and historic. The property has a garage and is of the San Miguel tradition of indoor/outdoor living because of our beautiful weather. The master bedroom is of the highest elevation with dramatic views. The home has two terraces for entertaining one with a view and the other more sheltered. Next to the master is a kitchenette for your early morning coffee. Contact us to see this beautiful property, as it should not be missed.Artfully uniting extraordinary homes with extraordinary lives.