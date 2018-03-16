高端地产新闻
在售 - San Miguel De Allende, Mexico - ¥7,285,940
免费询盘

San Miguel De Allende, 37700 - Mexico

Barranca 18

约¥7,285,940
原货币价格 $1,150,000
独立家庭住宅
田园生活 生活方式
马场 生活方式
历史古迹 生活方式
山景 生活方式

详情

  • 3
    卧室
  • 3
    浴室 (3 全卫)
  • 3487
    平方英尺 (522.0 )

房产描述

This beautiful 3 bedroom / 3 bathroom home is located 2.5 blocks away from the main plaza. It's western exposure looks over Historic Centro as well as the Guanajuato Mountain Range, with the ability to have magnificent dramatic sunsets nightly. Each of the bedrooms is ensuite and has a great flow. The entrance of the home is preserved and historic. The property has a garage and is of the San Miguel tradition of indoor/outdoor living because of our beautiful weather. The master bedroom is of the highest elevation with dramatic views. The home has two terraces for entertaining one with a view and the other more sheltered. Next to the master is a kitchenette for your early morning coffee. Contact us to see this beautiful property, as it should not be missed.Artfully uniting extraordinary homes with extraordinary lives.

上市日期: 2017年9月11日

联系方式

分部：
Agave Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
Ana Lilia Buendia
+52 524151522180

