3003 Luvan Blvd

Absolutely stunningâ€¦..Those are the first words one utters upon entering this wonderful lakeside home. Offering a spectacular water view overlooking DeBordieuâ€™s famed 18th fairway, it was designed and built with an eye for precision and excellence. The results are a home that perfectly balances comfort, style, function, and beauty. The kitchen/living area opens directly to a shaded deck with an infinity pool and expansive views beyond. The master wing with a private screened porch is self-contained in its own personal pod, while the second main level master is beautifully executed and perfect for visiting friends or family. An elevator pad has been provided for easy future installation to the main level whenever necessary. On the upper level, four bedrooms and four baths encompass a common sitting area, which affords family or house guestsâ€™ privacy and a secondary space to gather. The ground level, in addition to the usual garage areas, offers a workshop, ample storage, and a potting shed. The exterior plantings and surrounding grounds which lead down to the lake, are simple and functional. This unique property reflects an ownerâ€™s desire for superior elements in all aspects of construction and living. They have succeeded admirably. It is not to be missed by those seeking the very best of DeBordieu