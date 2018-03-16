高端地产新闻
在售 - New Canaan, CT, United States - ¥25,310,722
New Canaan, CT, 06840 - United States

23 Llewellyn Drive

约¥25,310,722
原货币价格 $3,995,000
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 6
    卧室
  • 7
    浴室 (7 全卫)
  • 8782
    平方英尺

房产描述

Better-than-new 2014 Woodcrest Homes Stone and Shingle customized estate. Prominently sited on two acres located on the west side of New Canaan with a stunning, private yard including outdoor stone terrace and fireplace with room for a pool. The current owners hired acclaimed professional designer Marshall Watson to meticulously decorate the interior with lush fabrics, designer lighting and wall coverings. Extensive moldings & millwork. Six en-suite bedrooms, wood paneled library, coffered ceiling family room, gourmet kitchen with double islands, spacious master suite with his & her dressing rooms, finished third floor playroom and walkout lower level recreation room with fireplace and wine cellar.

上市日期: 2017年12月4日

MLS ID: 170036456

联系方式

分部：
William Pitt Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
Kendall Sneddon
2039662633

