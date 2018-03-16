23 Llewellyn Drive

Better-than-new 2014 Woodcrest Homes Stone and Shingle customized estate. Prominently sited on two acres located on the west side of New Canaan with a stunning, private yard including outdoor stone terrace and fireplace with room for a pool. The current owners hired acclaimed professional designer Marshall Watson to meticulously decorate the interior with lush fabrics, designer lighting and wall coverings. Extensive moldings & millwork. Six en-suite bedrooms, wood paneled library, coffered ceiling family room, gourmet kitchen with double islands, spacious master suite with his & her dressing rooms, finished third floor playroom and walkout lower level recreation room with fireplace and wine cellar.