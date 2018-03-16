1385 Wood Duck Trl

This home exudes elegance and charm. Leading through the door to the upper level, with the perfect spiral staircase for that grand entrance and old world feel, is an optional bonus room that can be used as a fifth bedroom for guests. This exceptional residence features four bedrooms plus den, three full baths and two half baths, as well as a three-car attached garage and pool overlooking the preserve for that peace and privacy you crave. The floor-to-ceiling windows invite natural light for a bright polished look and built-in bookshelves showcase your collectibles or enhance your library collection. Kitchen includes stainless appliances, custom cabinets, and an island for easy prep, plus a separate eat-in area and formal dining area. The open area with bar provides a place to hang out or entertain. Details include tray and coffered lighted ceilings throughout for that romantic feel, with faux-finished walls, wood and tile floor, plus a fireplace. The luxurious master suite offers plenty of storage, dual sinks, sunken tub and sitting area with a lovely view of the preserve and pool. Enjoy the convenience of nearby fine dining, world-class shopping and cultural events.