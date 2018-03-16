53 Broken Arrow Place

Enjoy elegant mountain living in this stunning single level home perfectly situated on the beautiful award winning PaaKo Ridge golf course, the home has mountain views in all directions. Each room is curated with the most tasteful finishes available. Built in the classic Territorial style, providing gracious spaces in which to entertain or to just live comfortably. Beautiful oak floors throughout the common areas and wool berber carpet in the bedrooms. The great room, with coffered ceilings and fireplace is flanked by French doors leading to the outdoor loggia also with fireplace. Large master bedroom with door to the loggia and luxurious master bath with soaking tub, shower, & custom cabinetry. The master closet is spacious with custom built in dressers and shelving. Two other spacious bedrooms offer ensuite bathrooms and lovely vistas. The study and Dining Room both with French doors to a private coutyard are adjacent to the living area. Kitchen is beautifully done with marble counters, Wolf, Subzero appliances, warming drawer and custom cabinets. Large walk in pantry, butler's pantry, and mudroom add to the utility of the kitchen. House and 3 car garage are immaculate. Enjoy the PaaKo lifestyle with resort living, great golf and skiing nearby. 30 minutes to ABQ airport and 45 minute drive to Santa Fe.