高端地产新闻
新建楼盘
ENGLISHESPAÑOL
在售 - Denver, CO, United States - ¥13,380,787
免费询盘

Denver, CO, 80206 - United States

1575 Gaylord Street

约¥13,380,787
原货币价格 $2,112,000
其他

详情

  • 10
    卧室
  • 10
    浴室 (10 全卫)
  • 4522
    平方英尺

房产描述

Great opportunity. Rent all 10 units or live in one and let the tenants pay your mortgage! One of the units in this building is fully furnished and could be used as an Airbnb. As if that is not enough...this property also has a carriage house! The property can be purchased individually or as part of a 6-property investment portfolio. All six properties are unrivaled in their Capitol Hill locations and future investment potential. Other MLS listings include 1401-1421 Ogden Street, 1457 Ogden Street, 1042 Clarkson Street, 1114 Downing Street, and 2113 E. 16th Street. A drive-by of these building will have any investor drooling at the possibilities! Buyer to verify all information including square footage, lot size and zoning.

上市日期: 2017年12月7日

MLS ID: 7334252

联系方式

分部：
LIV Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
Michelle Seward
3038933200

联系方式

分部：
LIV Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
Michelle Seward
3038933200

周边设施

周边设施
查看这一地区的更多物业
联系销售团队
_