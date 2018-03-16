1575 Gaylord Street

Great opportunity. Rent all 10 units or live in one and let the tenants pay your mortgage! One of the units in this building is fully furnished and could be used as an Airbnb. As if that is not enough...this property also has a carriage house! The property can be purchased individually or as part of a 6-property investment portfolio. All six properties are unrivaled in their Capitol Hill locations and future investment potential. Other MLS listings include 1401-1421 Ogden Street, 1457 Ogden Street, 1042 Clarkson Street, 1114 Downing Street, and 2113 E. 16th Street. A drive-by of these building will have any investor drooling at the possibilities! Buyer to verify all information including square footage, lot size and zoning.