在售 - Palma, Spain - ¥105,108,554
Palma, 07011 - Spain

地址暂不公布

约¥105,108,554
原货币价格 €13,500,000
独立家庭住宅
田园生活 生活方式
历史古迹 生活方式
山景 生活方式

详情

  • 17
    卧室
  • 13
    浴室 (13 全卫)
  • 37674
    平方英尺

房产描述

This historic manor house with fantastic views up to Palma and its bay is just 5 minutes away from Palma and another 5 minutes from the three golf courses of Son Vida. The estate features a private driveway within the property and a separate house of 400 m2 for staff or guests. The main building with a constructed area of 3,500 m2 provides 17 bedrooms and 13 bathrooms as well as various lounges for different occasions and different seasons. The house is surrounded by several terraces, to which many rooms have access. The pool is situated in front of the house, as well as several fountains and a parking area. It can be either used as a private residence or be converted into a luxury hotel, convention centre, etc.

上市日期: 2009年2月5日

MLS ID: 4905

联系方式

分部：
Mallorca Sotheby´s International Realty
代理经纪:
Maria Vega
0034971721000

周边设施
