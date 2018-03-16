The representative top floor apartment is located in a very central and quiet location. The building itself is from 1878 and impresses particularly by its stylish exterior facade. In 2013, the apartment was added on during complete building restoration which also saw extensive restoration to the fascad as well as the installation of a lift. The living space is distributed over approx. 280 m² and convinces by the variable and modern floor plan. Floor-to-ceiling windows offer a particularly beautiful and light-filled feeling of space.Finishings:- First occupation- Variable room layout- Floor-to-ceiling windows- Parquet- 2 large terraces / east & west orientation- Spacious bathroom- Ceiling height up to 3.50 meters- Elevator- Basement, cellar- Bicycle storage room- Well maintained residential property with courtyard