在售 - Berlin, Germany - ¥13,858,757
Berlin, 10785 - Germany

地址暂不公布

约¥13,858,757
原货币价格 €1,780,000
公寓
历史古迹 生活方式
都会生活 生活方式

详情

  • 2
    卧室
  • 2
    浴室 (2 全卫)
  • 3013
    平方英尺

房产描述

The representative top floor apartment is located in a very central and quiet location. The building itself is from 1878 and impresses particularly by its stylish exterior facade. In 2013, the apartment was added on during complete building restoration which also saw extensive restoration to the fascad as well as the installation of a lift. The living space is distributed over approx. 280 m² and convinces by the variable and modern floor plan. Floor-to-ceiling windows offer a particularly beautiful and light-filled feeling of space.Finishings:- First occupation- Variable room layout- Floor-to-ceiling windows- Parquet- 2 large terraces / east & west orientation- Spacious bathroom- Ceiling height up to 3.50 meters- Elevator- Basement, cellar- Bicycle storage room- Well maintained residential property with courtyard

上市日期: 2017年11月21日

联系方式

分部：
Berlin Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
Anita Gärtner

周边设施

周边设施
_