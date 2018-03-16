Grange Hill

The Grange is a substantial early 17th century house refronted in 1702 and remodelled in 1926 by Sir Edwin Lutyens. It is a Grade II* listed country house nestling in a desirable village east of Sevenoaks and enjoying unparalleled views over the adjacent countrysideIt is an extensive family home with excellent and comfortable reception rooms, lending themselves to entertaining, with the bedrooms situated over two floors . The rooms exhibit fine period features and some superb paneling. The galleried reception hall is a delightful and impressive welcome to the house. A well equipped kitchen boasts an Aga range and a spacious breakfast room leads into the games room.The bedrooms are set over two floors with a delightful, light master bedroom suite looking out on two aspects. An additional four bedrooms, two bathrooms and a guest suite make up the first floor. The second floor consists of three bedrooms and a cinema room.Further guest accommodation can be had in the self-contained annex that offers a sitting room, kitchen, bathroom and two bedrooms. It would also be suitable for staff accommodation.A splendid collection of specimen shrubs and trees make up the well maintained and beautifully designed garden in a mixture of informality and formality. The grounds also boast a secluded swimming pool and tennis court.The equestrian facilities consist of a stable yard with three loose boxes, a tack room and outbuildings. An all-weather ménage complements these facilities. There are three large paddocks and some 25 acres of pasture land on the other side of the lane to the north.The south of the property is sheltered by a belt of attractive and well maintained woodland. Excellent transport facilities give swift and easy access to London.