高端地产新闻
新建楼盘
ENGLISHESPAÑOL
在售 - Candler, NC, United States - ¥7,285,940
免费询盘

Candler, NC, 28715 - United States

33 Lake Dr

约¥7,285,940
原货币价格 $1,150,000
独立家庭住宅
山景 生活方式

详情

  • 6
    卧室
  • 5
    浴室 (5 全卫)
  • 4072
    平方英尺 (1.36 英亩)

房产描述

Grandeur embodied in this historical Dutch Colonial executive home offers full lake and mountain views from front terrace and second home attached by library balcony. Renovated main house has historical elements with renovations completed and offers three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and attic with two bedrooms and bath, not in square footage because of the roof slope. Other features include two sun rooms and full solarium, perfect for year-round living and flooding the home with natural light. New great room addition with fireplace and eat-in dining. Amazing guesthouse has three bedrooms, two baths and office, as well as a private deck to the second home. Residence is sited on private lot with fencing and full kennel. Gardens, irrigation and beautiful waterfall just outside of the main residence. This is a stunning grand home with a mix of the old and new in a premium location. A perfect blend of historic and new!

上市日期: 2017年7月7日

MLS ID: 3295465

联系方式

分部：
Premier Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
Marilyn Wright

联系方式

分部：
Premier Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
Marilyn Wright

周边设施

周边设施
查看这一地区的更多物业
联系销售团队
_