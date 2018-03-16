33 Lake Dr

Grandeur embodied in this historical Dutch Colonial executive home offers full lake and mountain views from front terrace and second home attached by library balcony. Renovated main house has historical elements with renovations completed and offers three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and attic with two bedrooms and bath, not in square footage because of the roof slope. Other features include two sun rooms and full solarium, perfect for year-round living and flooding the home with natural light. New great room addition with fireplace and eat-in dining. Amazing guesthouse has three bedrooms, two baths and office, as well as a private deck to the second home. Residence is sited on private lot with fencing and full kennel. Gardens, irrigation and beautiful waterfall just outside of the main residence. This is a stunning grand home with a mix of the old and new in a premium location. A perfect blend of historic and new!