Corso Matteotti

On the second floor of a Building dating back to the 50's a few meters from Via Roma and Porta Nuova Station, beautiful and elegant apartment currently used as an office. The property of 400 sqm is divided into 11 rooms, in addition to service areas, and it is well suited for an eventual splitting into two separate units thanks to the presence of two entries and large window surfaces. All interior and exterior spaces are coated with high quality materials and they appear elegant with a rational and functional distribution. Thanks to the triple exposure this apartment is very bright, and it has a privileged view over the city centre. The concierge service, the double lifts and the spacious cellar complete the property.