West cliffs best kept natural rugged unspoilt garden of birds, tall indigenous trees and loads of surprises! We love it here.......Single storey traditional home under tiles. Architect renovated 6 bedroom north facing family home with indoor outdoor entertaining areas, study areas, interactive areas et al!For the "real deal "family who need to be in this inspiring suburb of west cliff for a long time...6 reception areas lead to patios and flat rolling lawns....and rugged ridge garden set on +-4847square meters. Subdivision approved by Johannesburg City Council on ±2382m26 beds3 en suite including guest suite with step entrance. 4 bathsOregon pine floors, solid wood doors, brass and high beamed pressed steel ceilings, wood beamed ceilings ....fireplace and skylights....Double GaragesStoreroomViews across the northern valley and eclectic views across the city.Offers R10.750 000Asking R14 000 000Beverley Gurwicz 0824120010Dirk Oosthuyse 0834339834