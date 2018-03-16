3 Twin Brooks Rd

Beautifully set highatop sought after Twin Brooks Road on a deep, rectangular lot w/pool andcabana, sits this gracious 5 bedroom classic Williamsburg Colonial w/hardwoodand tile floors t/o, 1st Fl Master BR, 2 Fireplaces, and very charming details.However, WE ARE OFFERING A UNIQUE OPPORTUNITY! Currently tenant occupied, thisis perfect for the buyer wishing to renovate, expand or build new in an A-1location, giving the time to draw up plans and obtain permits while receivingrent and having a wonderful tenant maintain the home, or for an investor. Leaseruns through October 2018. Also listed as land. See MLS#1740023