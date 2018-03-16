高端地产新闻
在售 - Saddle River, NJ, United States - ¥10,453,740
Saddle River, NJ, 07458 - United States

3 Twin Brooks Rd

约¥10,453,740
原货币价格 $1,650,000
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 5
    卧室
  • 3
    浴室 (3 全卫)

房产描述

Beautifully set highatop sought after Twin Brooks Road on a deep, rectangular lot w/pool andcabana, sits this gracious 5 bedroom classic Williamsburg Colonial w/hardwoodand tile floors t/o, 1st Fl Master BR, 2 Fireplaces, and very charming details.However, WE ARE OFFERING A UNIQUE OPPORTUNITY! Currently tenant occupied, thisis perfect for the buyer wishing to renovate, expand or build new in an A-1location, giving the time to draw up plans and obtain permits while receivingrent and having a wonderful tenant maintain the home, or for an investor. Leaseruns through October 2018. Also listed as land. See MLS#1740023

上市日期: 2017年10月3日

MLS ID: 1740020

