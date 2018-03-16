75 First Neck Lane

This architecturally important residence, in Southampton's prestigious Estate Section, is perfectly situated within short distance to the Village and the ocean. The home has been stylishly renovated to the highest standards, never compromising the past while creating an exciting new wing with a magnificent solarium. The combination of the past and the present makes this home extraordinary. At approximately 9,500 SF, it is situated on 2+ acres of beautifully landscaped gardens, stately trees, wide open lawns and patios. The home was built to enjoy a lifestyle for both family living and elegant entertaining; the principal rooms are generous and comfortable. The floor plan flows from the gracious foyer to a formal living room with fireplace, a second living room that leads to one of the awning-covered patios, a beautiful paneled dining room, butler's pantry, large eat-in gourmet kitchen, library, and the solarium overlooking another patio and the gardens. The pool house/garden room has a full bath. There are 10 bedrooms with 11.5 baths, including a spacious master suite with fireplace, sitting room, luxurious bathroom, and a huge covered porch overlooking the grounds. The lower level includes a playroom/gym, wine cellar and staff suite. Accessory structures include an extra-long pool, north-south tennis court and a natural gas generator, almost unique to the Hamptons, which powers the entire house as a backup. http://75-firstnecklane.com