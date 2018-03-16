Golf Course Road Sector 54

Overlooking the Aravalli range this an owner built property located in the heart of Gurgaon. It’s a corner plot which opens 2 sides with all the world class amenities casted at all levels. The premises include modular granite-top kitchen, built in modular wardrobe in every bedroom also the latest trend of terrace servant rooms for each floor acts as additional feature to the property. With ample natural light and positive energy flowing inside the property, it’s a perfect balance of cosy and comfortable indoors complemented by fresh and green outdoors. A place where you would love your children to spend their childhood and parents to lead a secure life is cocooned by lavish luxuries.