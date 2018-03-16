高端地产新闻
新建楼盘
ENGLISHESPAÑOL
在售 - Gurgaon, India - ¥8,274,195
免费询盘

Gurgaon, 122001 - India

Golf Course Road Sector 54

约¥8,274,195
原货币价格 ₹85,000,000
其他

详情

  • 10
    卧室
  • 10
    浴室 (10 全卫)
  • 7300
    平方英尺

房产描述

Overlooking the Aravalli range this an owner built property located in the heart of Gurgaon. It’s a corner plot which opens 2 sides with all the world class amenities casted at all levels. The premises include modular granite-top kitchen, built in modular wardrobe in every bedroom also the latest trend of terrace servant rooms for each floor acts as additional feature to the property. With ample natural light and positive energy flowing inside the property, it’s a perfect balance of cosy and comfortable indoors complemented by fresh and green outdoors. A place where you would love your children to spend their childhood and parents to lead a secure life is cocooned by lavish luxuries.

上市日期: 2016年10月3日

联系方式

分部：
India Sotheby’s International Realty
代理经纪:
Ashwin Chadha
+91 +919810299782

联系方式

分部：
India Sotheby’s International Realty
代理经纪:
Ashwin Chadha
+91 +919810299782

周边设施

周边设施
查看这一地区的更多物业
联系销售团队
_