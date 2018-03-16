Are you looking for a -House with History- and don´t want to miss the modern living style? From 1870 onwards, a cultural scene emerged in Wannsee that was unrivalled in Germany Empire and the Weimar Republic. Several magnificent villas were built at this time, only a few of which survive today. One of these can be yours! Outer values: - surrounded by a park landscape measuring 5.757 m² with mature trees - southern aspect to the lake with direct connection to the lake Wannsee and excellent water quality - „private beach“ without access for third parties - private landing stage with mooring on its 6.084 m² water land - an unobstructable, spect acular view over the lake – on the opposite intact forest (nature reserve) - high security and exceptional privacy by „Compound“-character with private access at the end of a quiet cul-de-sac - picturesque atmosphere in great neighborhood - in the middle of top-class cultural and sporting opportunities - exposed location with a good connection to Berlin city and to the Brandenburg's state capital of Potsdam Inner values: - beautiful, listed villa, built in emperor year 1888, refurbished and tastefully restored - living/usable space approx. 675,0 m², (16 rooms, 5 on ground floor, 6 on upper floor, 5 in the lower level) , 5 baths/showers, 2 guest toilets plus 3 garages - located on a 2.919 m² park-like plot with mature trees - floor plan is thought out through the last detail, functional and flexible - new fundaments and partially new ceilings, new roof and truss, new terraces and balconies, galleries, completely new technical equipment for electricity, water, sewage, heating - equipped with high-quality materials and latest technique - original doors – Wilhelminian period, oak parquet and much more - ceiling height between 3,30 m (ground floor), 3,10-5,20 m (upper floor) and up to 2,50 m (lower level) Miscellaneous The broker commission consists of 7,14% incl. statutory value added tax. It is due and payable by the buyer upon conclusion of a notarised purchase contract. Property acquisition tax, notary and legal costs are borne by the buyer. No responsibility is accepted for the accuracy of these data, which are exclusively based on information provided to us by our client. We accept no liability for the completeness, accuracy and up-to-dateness of these data. Reference No responsibility is accepted for the accuracy of these data, which are exclusively based on information provided to us by our client. We accept no liability for the completeness, accuracy and up-to-dateness of these data. We will gladly provide additional information upon request! http://immobilien-sothebysrealty.de/?immomakler_object=haus-villa-in-berlin-kaufen-b64