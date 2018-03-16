高端地产新闻
在售 - St-légier-la Chiésaz, Switzerland - ¥12,977,331
St-légier-la Chiésaz, 1806 - Switzerland

St-légier-la Chiésaz

约¥12,977,331
原货币价格 Fr1,950,000
独立家庭住宅
山景 生活方式

详情

  • 4
    卧室
  • 2
    浴室 (2 全卫)
  • 2798
    平方英尺 (1152.0 )

房产描述

Located in lower Saint-Légier-La Chiésaz, this spacious 5.5 room property enjoys a prime location in a private residential area - Close to vineyards, the property enjoys an idyllic location near the centre of Vevey and its shops, schools and public transport - Commanding position - 260 m² of living space - Panoramic views of the lake - Built in a traditional style in 1985 and fully refurbished in 2008 - South-facing 1,152 m² plot - Split over two levels - Receives plenty of light - Beautiful covered, heated swimming pool and two large paved terraces - Double garage and four outdoor parking spaces

上市日期: 2017年6月23日

MLS ID: 9007

联系方式

分部：
Cardis Immobilier Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
Cardis Immobilier Sotheby's International Realty

