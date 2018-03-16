St-légier-la Chiésaz

Located in lower Saint-Légier-La Chiésaz, this spacious 5.5 room property enjoys a prime location in a private residential area - Close to vineyards, the property enjoys an idyllic location near the centre of Vevey and its shops, schools and public transport - Commanding position - 260 m² of living space - Panoramic views of the lake - Built in a traditional style in 1985 and fully refurbished in 2008 - South-facing 1,152 m² plot - Split over two levels - Receives plenty of light - Beautiful covered, heated swimming pool and two large paved terraces - Double garage and four outdoor parking spaces