在售 - La Quinta, CA, United States - ¥188,484,100
La Quinta, CA, 92253 - United States

81307 Amundsen Ave.

约¥188,484,100
原货币价格 $29,750,000
独立家庭住宅
高尔夫 生活方式
山景 生活方式

详情

  • 6
    卧室
  • 9
    浴室 (9 全卫)
  • 17000
    平方英尺 (87120.0 平方英尺)

房产描述

Dreams become reality inside this magnificent property on 2 acres at the exclusive Madison Club. Imagine hitting golf balls from your personal driving range while family and friends relax in the massive private pool just outside the 3500 SF guest home. Inside the expansive primary estate, enjoy the 3000 gallon saltwater fish tank, where the ocean meets the earth offering the essence of the sea right in your living room. Roast marshmallows next to your own private stream. Catch a movie in your private theater. Celebrate earth, water, air and fire as each element has been carefully and concisely brought together in this custom architectural opus. The property provides endless possibilities as each space has been precisely created to offer the ability to escape the day or gather with friends. This home maintains its welcoming warmth and comfort while incorporating Strategic design concepts, blended with stone, wood, glass, and textiles, achieving the ultimate in a luxury home.

上市日期: 2018年1月11日

MLS ID: 218001086DA

联系方式

分部：
HOM Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
Sean Stanfield
7145872410

周边设施

