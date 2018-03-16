30 Anderson Lane #921

Oversized 2 bedroom/den with 3 baths overlooking the ski slope. Ski in/out. Enjoy a warming beverage by the fireplace after a long day of skiing or sit out on the private deck and watch the skiers wiz by. In-unit owners storage with an additional large private owner's storage unit on-site, convenient to Base Village. The Stonebridge has a gorgeous new fitness center with massage, saunas, steam, and large pool, and hot tubs. The Stonebridge offers a new business center along with assigned parking and the ability to leave a vehicle, motorcycles, bicycles, etc. at the complex when not in residence. No other complex offers such amenities to it's owners and a strong rental program.