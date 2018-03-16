高端地产新闻
在售 - Snowmass Village, CO, United States - ¥6,937,482
Snowmass Village, CO, 81615 - United States

30 Anderson Lane #921

约¥6,937,482
原货币价格 $1,095,000
共管公寓
马场 生活方式
高尔夫 生活方式
山景 生活方式
滑雪 生活方式

详情

  • 3
    卧室
  • 3
    浴室 (3 全卫)
  • 1321
    平方英尺

房产描述

Oversized 2 bedroom/den with 3 baths overlooking the ski slope. Ski in/out. Enjoy a warming beverage by the fireplace after a long day of skiing or sit out on the private deck and watch the skiers wiz by. In-unit owners storage with an additional large private owner's storage unit on-site, convenient to Base Village. The Stonebridge has a gorgeous new fitness center with massage, saunas, steam, and large pool, and hot tubs. The Stonebridge offers a new business center along with assigned parking and the ability to leave a vehicle, motorcycles, bicycles, etc. at the complex when not in residence. No other complex offers such amenities to it's owners and a strong rental program.

上市日期: 2015年9月23日

MLS ID: 141106

联系方式

分部：
Aspen Snowmass Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
Larry Jones
9703798757

周边设施

周边设施
_