70 Great Plains Road

In the heart of the estate section, this French country traditional situated on two+/- lush green acres has been renovated top-to-bottom. High hedges frame the main and service entrances that lead to an estate that includes the primary two-story 8,880+/- sq.ft. home with pool, spa, and pool house. Enter through the imported antique front door to the marble foyer that leads into the formal living room with fireplace that opens through French doors to the new bluestone patio, as do the formal dining room and family room, each with their own fireplace. The Clive Christian custom kitchen imported from England includes an oversized marble island, limestone counters, two Subzero refrigerators, two dishwashers, a 60-inch Viking stove, a separate bar with two wine coolers, dining area, walk-in pantry and fireplace. A two-bedroom guest wing with marble bath extends off the family room, and an additional guest bedroom suite complete the main floor. An additional guest suite with its own balcony is up its own stairway. Upstairs, the master suite offers a vaulted wood-beamed ceiling, custom walk-in closet, private office, and luxurious bathroom with radiant heated floors and towel rack, two sinks, superior spa-bathtub, and fireplace. Two additional guest suites occupy the second floor. An elevator accommodates all floors including finished lower level which offers a workout room, media room, laundry facility, walk-in cedar closet and bath. The attached three-car garage provides easy off-load access. Outside the bluestone entertainment patios look out to the broad green lawn, perennial flower beds, the 20'x50' heated Gunite pool with spa, and pergola. The separate heated/air-conditioned pool house features a custom bar, full bath, and sitting area. The adjoining hedged driveway leads to a separate three-car garage. An independent power generator, first floor and master bedroom surround sound system and landscape lighting are included among the top tier mechanical systems.