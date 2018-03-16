3851 E Viewcrest Dr

Don't let the pictures deceive you, this home has one of everything. The 8,400 square foot designer floor plan accents the unprecedented and unobstructed views of the Salt Lake Valley and Mt Olympus peak. It's the small attention to detail in the architecture that will surprise and excite the next homeowner and guests. Walking in the front door to the left is the formal dining room adjacent to the grand staircase, in it there is a half moon window that frames Mt Olympus from multiple angles. Walking past the family room, the views stretch out to the Great Salt Lake for the whole Western section of the home. Immediately noticeable is the recently remodeled kitchen, service entry, and service section of the Southern side of the home, which also shows off the unobstructed views. The main level also contains the private office with adjacent bathroom and includes built in work areas, storage, and bookcases. The grand staircase leading upstairs offers a bonus room with built in storage, entertaining space, and panoramic views of the valley. The basement (if you can call it that with full daylight) has two levels, the top one exits onto a deck and the bottom onto the ground level. Once again, the Western half of the home has the once in a lifetime views and full daylight on all levels. There is also an indoor Jacuzzi on this level with an independent room dedicated to it's private use. The lower basement holds the half-court basketball court, game room, and dream storage room which could be modified into custom food storage or a wine cellar. The storage on every level is built into the property and designed for maximum utility. This homes luxury heritage can be easily customized for millions less than building from scratch.