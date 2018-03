Custom Built Country Colonial On 2 Acres W Pool & Cabana. Light & Bright W/Large Eat-In-Kitchen, Gas Cooking, Adj. Family Rm, Fdr,Livrm W/Fpl. Main Floor Master Suite,Custom Closets,Sauna,Nursery/Office. Upstairs Lg Bonus Rm( Bdrm) 3 Beds, Laundry Rm, 2 Baths. Commercial Grade Heating System, Garage W/Attached Cabana. Must See Interior To Appreciate. Taxes Being Grieved.