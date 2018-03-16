13021 Via Del Toro

A charming home in the heart of Valley Verde Ranch/Green Valley. You can feel the warmth this home exudes immediately as you approach the brick front porch showcasing a beautiful front door with wrought iron accents. Upon entering, you will notice the handsome wood flooring in the dining room and into the kitchen/nook areas. The formal living room even has a homey brick fireplace as it focal point. Retreat to the spacious master suite with remodeled bath, an oversized walk in closet and an expansive private deck overlooking the backyard with views to the surrounding hillsides. The split level floor plan offers an abundance of private spaces from the upstairs family room with kitchenette and adjoining bedroom (could be a 2nd master suite or in law quarters) to another downstairs family room flanked by 3 secondary bedrooms or to the main level office. Some interior features include crown molding, newer living room carpeting, plantation shutters and an extra room off the master bedroom which would be perfect as a nursery, gym, craft room or another office. The large backyard offers a private pool/spa, plenty of patio area, built-in BBQ and an orchard with numerous citrus and avocado trees.