9951 Winding Ridge Ln

Welcome to the pristine gated community of Winding Ridge in one of Davie's best locations. This custom built quality construction two story home is on over an acre of land abutting a historic preserve with horse trails. All of the bedrooms in this meticulously maintained home are master sized. Enjoy lounging around the resort style pool with ultimate privacy and sprawling grounds behind you. Some of the many fine features include: five bedrooms with five and a half baths, wonderful walk in laundry room and pantry area, volume ceilings, wine cellar, impact windows and doors, family room with wet bar and wine cooler, chef's kitchen with large breakfast area, three car garage and custom heated pool and spa. Take advantage of the privacy and prestige of this beautiful estate community.