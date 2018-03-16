高端地产新闻
新建楼盘
ENGLISHESPAÑOL
在售 - Davie, FL, United States - ¥12,354,420
免费询盘

Davie, FL, 33324 - United States

9951 Winding Ridge Ln

约¥12,354,420
原货币价格 $1,950,000
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 5
    卧室
  • 6
    浴室 (6 全卫)
  • 6250
    平方英尺 (46946.0 平方英尺)

房产描述

Welcome to the pristine gated community of Winding Ridge in one of Davie's best locations. This custom built quality construction two story home is on over an acre of land abutting a historic preserve with horse trails. All of the bedrooms in this meticulously maintained home are master sized. Enjoy lounging around the resort style pool with ultimate privacy and sprawling grounds behind you. Some of the many fine features include: five bedrooms with five and a half baths, wonderful walk in laundry room and pantry area, volume ceilings, wine cellar, impact windows and doors, family room with wet bar and wine cooler, chef's kitchen with large breakfast area, three car garage and custom heated pool and spa. Take advantage of the privacy and prestige of this beautiful estate community.

上市日期: 2017年6月9日

MLS ID: A10291681

联系方式

分部：
ONE Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
Mark Kravitz
954.660.8860

联系方式

分部：
ONE Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
Mark Kravitz
954.660.8860

周边设施

周边设施
查看这一地区的更多物业
联系销售团队
_