Immerse yourself in a mountain retreat that offers rewards at every turn. The gentle currents of the East River provide an ambient backdrop accented by the occasional splash of trout. Dense stands of Aspen surround wildflower-rich meadows. Dramatic peaks provide a breathtaking panorama. Welcome to The Reserve on the East River. The Reserve encompasses 1,500 acres of undisturbed mountain beauty surrounded by National Forest. Enjoy two miles of private access on the legendary East River for incredible fly fishing and miles of mountain trails for hiking and horseback riding. Boarding is a snap at the stables and paddock of the equestrian facility. Cross country skiing and snowshoeing provide further adventure, while the common Lodge and Guest House accommodate gatherings of friends and family. Disconnect from daily distractions and experience the rewards of a mountain home — the Reserve provides a commitment in service to ensure enjoyment of your unique Rocky Mountain retreat. 25 Wapiti Trail sits just above the valley floor in a secluded setting of rolling meadows wrapped by the forest. The panoramic mountain view from the homesite will stop you in the tracks. This is a deeded ranch parcel at 35+ acres. The East River, the Trout Ponds, the Lodge and the Guest House are about 5 minutes down the hill and Red Mountain trails are around the corner. Utilities are installed to the homesite and the driveway is roughed in all the way to the homesite. The Reserve is located in the East River Valley west of Highway 135, approximately eight miles south of Crested Butte and 22 miles north of Gunnison’s jet served airport. The property is positioned on the eastern flanks of Red Mountain, above and to the west of the East River. The Lodge offer owners a fully equipped gourmet kitchen for personal use or for catered affairs. This comfortable social hub also offers three guest suites with private baths, ideal for extended family or corporate retreats. The Guest House is also available to Reserve owners and their guest. This riverside log cabin has three well appointed guest suites — each with individual baths.