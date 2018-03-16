高端地产新闻
在售 - Albufeira, Portugal - ¥6,695,804
Albufeira, Portugal

地址暂不公布

约¥6,695,804
原货币价格 €860,000
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 4
    卧室
  • 3
    浴室 (3 全卫)
  • 3347
    平方英尺

房产描述

Beautiful villa in Albufeira hills, clear and amazing sea view. Located in an exclusive and quiet area with a beautiful natural environment. Large and stunning leisure area beside the swimming pool overlooking the sea. Excellent layouts with large bedrooms and living rooms, terraces with fantastic sea views. The villa has 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, kitchen and 2 living rooms with sea view, one of them with fireplace. Azulejos (traditional Portuguese tiles) and an artistic staircase with carved ramp give to this house a unique charm of the Algarvian villas.

上市日期: 2018年3月13日

MLS ID: 105170112

联系方式

分部：
Portugal Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
Vilamoura Office
+351919224919

