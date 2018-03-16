Beautiful villa in Albufeira hills, clear and amazing sea view. Located in an exclusive and quiet area with a beautiful natural environment. Large and stunning leisure area beside the swimming pool overlooking the sea. Excellent layouts with large bedrooms and living rooms, terraces with fantastic sea views. The villa has 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, kitchen and 2 living rooms with sea view, one of them with fireplace. Azulejos (traditional Portuguese tiles) and an artistic staircase with carved ramp give to this house a unique charm of the Algarvian villas.