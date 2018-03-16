Airy, timeless and modern spaces in a distribution practically on one floor which provides absolute comfort.The orientation of the house provides with the natural light and sun in abundance throughout the year and the magnificent views to the sea and the beautiful landscape of mountains surrounding it, emanate a pleasant sensation of relax and comfort.A living room, infused with the natural light, forms a same environment next to the dining room and both have direct access to the front porch and the pool. Common areas are distinct from the bedrooms and parts from various backgrounds wear spaces and give a personal and singular style. All the rooms to enjoy family life and the privilege of living in the Maresme coast, surrounded by nature and the expense of the magnificent Mediterranean climate. Above, the attic is conceived as a versatile and absolutely independent space that today has a large suite bedroom, a dressing room, an office and a terrace solarium with great views.Other features such as privacy, the condition of house, A/C, garage for 2 cars, 2 tanks of water, a pantry, a laundry room and make of this property a luxury, a perfect choice for settling.Located in Cabrils 25 km from Barcelona City and the airport of el Prat 45 km