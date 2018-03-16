Between the "Forêt de Soignes" and the shops of Fort-Jaco, modern villa designed by the architect Filippo Intile located on a south-facing plot of ± 20 acres.The villa develops an area of ± 800 sqm over three levels. The ground floor with its large receptions rooms overlooking a white stone terrace overlooking the south garden, a kitchen and an office space with separate entrance. The first floor is composed of a Master Bedroom with dressing room and bathroom. Two bedrooms with a bathroom, a room used as a laundry room and a family room with dressing room. The basement gives direct access to the garden offers a beautiful wellness area of 200 sqm with indoor pool, steam room, kitchen, cloakroom and technical cellars.Other: indoor and outdoor alarm, burglar-resistant windows, parking spaces.:Fort Jaco is known for its shops and small shops. Family and quiet , it is located near the Forêt de Soignes and offers easy access to public transport.For any further information, please contact Sylvie Koch at + 32 (0) 472 86 96 68.