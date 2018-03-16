高端地产新闻
在售 - Scottsdale, AZ, United States - ¥10,136,960
Scottsdale, AZ, 85255 - United States

23638 N Pinnacle Court

约¥10,136,960
原货币价格 $1,600,000
独立家庭住宅
山景 生活方式

详情

  • 4
    卧室
  • 3
    浴室 (3 全卫)
  • 5368
    平方英尺

房产描述

BREATHTAKING VIEWS OF PINNACLE PEAK AND TROON MOUNTAIN IN YOUR BACKYARD. 360 DEGREES UNOBSTRUCTED VIEWS OF MOUNTAINS, CITY LIGHTS, AND MATURE SAGUAROS. Incredible 3.6 Acres in Premium Scottsdale with Permanent Views and NO HOA!! Elevated property, horse privileges and riding trails. Olympic size lap pool, Remodeled kitchen, bathrooms, travertine flooring and new carpet. All new appliances. Refrigerator, Washer & Dryer. Stone Fireplace Floor to Ceiling. High Cathedral Ceilings. Extra Large Game Room and Office/Library. Renovated in 2014.

上市日期: 2017年6月4日

MLS ID: 5615308

联系方式

分部：
Russ Lyon Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
Marilyn-Rae Raniolo
6023909063

_