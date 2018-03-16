23638 N Pinnacle Court

BREATHTAKING VIEWS OF PINNACLE PEAK AND TROON MOUNTAIN IN YOUR BACKYARD. 360 DEGREES UNOBSTRUCTED VIEWS OF MOUNTAINS, CITY LIGHTS, AND MATURE SAGUAROS. Incredible 3.6 Acres in Premium Scottsdale with Permanent Views and NO HOA!! Elevated property, horse privileges and riding trails. Olympic size lap pool, Remodeled kitchen, bathrooms, travertine flooring and new carpet. All new appliances. Refrigerator, Washer & Dryer. Stone Fireplace Floor to Ceiling. High Cathedral Ceilings. Extra Large Game Room and Office/Library. Renovated in 2014.