在售 - Cabrils, Spain - ¥24,914,620
Cabrils, 08348 - Spain

地址暂不公布

约¥24,914,620
原货币价格 €3,200,000
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 4
    卧室
  • 4
    浴室 (4 全卫)
  • 6027
    平方英尺

房产描述

Simply spectacular, a modern design mansion of 560m² with the most luxurious finishes and the most incredible views to the Barcelona skyline. It is for sale with furniture and works of art.The house is made of natural stone; the floors are of porcelain stoneware.The main floor is a large room with access to the terrace and heated overflowing swimming pool. The kitchen is open to the dining room and to the living room; the furniture is designed in natural lacquered wood. The TV set is of 90 inch and gas fireplace has the remote control.On the first floor, we find two rooms. The main suite of 50m² has the bathroom open to the bedroom. The bathroom has double shower and bath. The other room is very spacious with a suite bathroom.On the ground floor, there are two suite bedrooms with an exit to the garden.Do not hesitate to visit it.

上市日期: 2017年7月25日

MLS ID: MARP1299

联系方式

分部：
Barcelona & Costa Brava Sotheby’s International Realty
代理经纪:
Christoph Toelle
34934675810

