Simply spectacular, a modern design mansion of 560m² with the most luxurious finishes and the most incredible views to the Barcelona skyline. It is for sale with furniture and works of art.The house is made of natural stone; the floors are of porcelain stoneware.The main floor is a large room with access to the terrace and heated overflowing swimming pool. The kitchen is open to the dining room and to the living room; the furniture is designed in natural lacquered wood. The TV set is of 90 inch and gas fireplace has the remote control.On the first floor, we find two rooms. The main suite of 50m² has the bathroom open to the bedroom. The bathroom has double shower and bath. The other room is very spacious with a suite bathroom.On the ground floor, there are two suite bedrooms with an exit to the garden.Do not hesitate to visit it.