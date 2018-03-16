高端地产新闻
在售 - Sooke, BC, Canada - ¥33,368,148
免费询盘

Sooke, BC, V9Z 0Z4 - Canada

1126 Gillespie Road

约¥33,368,148
原货币价格 $6,900,000
其他
田园生活 生活方式
水景 生活方式

详情

  • 3
    卧室
  • 3
    浴室 (3 全卫)
  • 149.39
    英亩

房产描述

Magical Oceanfront Estate. Waterfall Cove offers 150 pristine and private acres, mostly natural state, with a custom built home and almost 2000 feet of ocean frontage on the sheltered shores of Sooke Basin. The exceptional double A-frame 1969 home was designed, built and crafted by a renowned architect and his international team of European artisans to showcase the passage of light from morning to dusk. An expansive 1,360 sq ft wrap around deck overlooks the spectacular ocean view and dock. Just 40 minutes from downtown Victoria this East Sooke location offers a year-round haven for a float plane or boat. Fresh air and cascading waterfalls beckon at your door. Additional outbuildings include a caretakers cottage & original log home. Kayaking, sailing, fishing, crabbing and clam digging. The famed Galloping Goose Cycling Trail and East Sooke Park are at your door.

上市日期: 2017年7月5日

MLS ID: 380438

联系方式

分部：
Sotheby's International Realty Canada
代理经纪:
Glynis MacLeod
2506617232

