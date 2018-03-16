1126 Gillespie Road

Magical Oceanfront Estate. Waterfall Cove offers 150 pristine and private acres, mostly natural state, with a custom built home and almost 2000 feet of ocean frontage on the sheltered shores of Sooke Basin. The exceptional double A-frame 1969 home was designed, built and crafted by a renowned architect and his international team of European artisans to showcase the passage of light from morning to dusk. An expansive 1,360 sq ft wrap around deck overlooks the spectacular ocean view and dock. Just 40 minutes from downtown Victoria this East Sooke location offers a year-round haven for a float plane or boat. Fresh air and cascading waterfalls beckon at your door. Additional outbuildings include a caretakers cottage & original log home. Kayaking, sailing, fishing, crabbing and clam digging. The famed Galloping Goose Cycling Trail and East Sooke Park are at your door.