Top Naefflaan 36

Spacious villa near AmsterdamCharming villa with spacious garden, full of privacy, situated in the area Kostverloren in Amstelveen North. The house has been completely renovated, under supervision of an architect, 15 years ago. The house has been extended and isolation, electricity, water and gaspipes are fully renewed. Asbestos cladding was removed and replaced by high pressure laminated panels. A steel construction has been installed which has the advantage that ground floor and first floor can be divided in rooms according wishes. The house was renovated in 2002 and in the following years multiple improvements were made. In 2009 the balcony was enlarged, in 2013 the roof has been renewed, which is still in waranty, and the garden was renovated. A porch was placed on the extended part of the house, a perfect place to enjoy the morning sun. In 2015 a Siematic kitchen was installed, lots of cupboards and all importand hardware such as two ovens, Miele steam/ microwave and quooker. In 2015 the heating system was replaced. The painting of the house was done three years ago and the condition of the paint was checked recently. A full technical report of the condition of the house is available, this was made last august. The villa is spacious an has a lot of possibilities, see the artist inpressions for alterantive interiors. The house is situated in the area Kostverloren. The property is within walking sitance of public transport (tram 5 and metro 51). The Stadshart, international school and shopping mall Groot Gelderlandplein are on less then 10 minutes by bicycle. Even more important, the villa is situated on the edge of Amstelveen, close to the Amstel river and close to the area known as the Middenpolder, a beautiful green area full of flora and fauna, superb for outdoor activities. Very well maintained and completely renewed villa with garage, situated in the area Kostverloren!