在售 - S'agaro, Spain - ¥9,342,982
S'agaro, 17248 - Spain

地址暂不公布

约¥9,342,982
原货币价格 €1,200,000
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 3
    卧室
  • 3
    浴室 (3 全卫)
  • 3132
    平方英尺

房产描述

Newly built modern style house just minutes from the beach of Sant Pol in S´Agaro. The property is surrounded by a large garden with a saltwater pool and Jacuzzi. On the main floor there is an entrance hall, a toilet, a bright living room with sea views and a fully equipped kitchen with high quality appliances. The lower floor has the master bedroom en suite with a dressing room, two bedrooms, a bathroom and a laundry. Extras: a three-car garage, elevator, radial electric heating, air conditioning / heating, well, central vacuum system, etc...

上市日期: 2014年1月13日

MLS ID: PDAP0563

联系方式

分部：
Barcelona & Costa Brava Sotheby’s International Realty
代理经纪:
Christoph Toelle
34934675810

_