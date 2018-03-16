Newly built modern style house just minutes from the beach of Sant Pol in S´Agaro. The property is surrounded by a large garden with a saltwater pool and Jacuzzi. On the main floor there is an entrance hall, a toilet, a bright living room with sea views and a fully equipped kitchen with high quality appliances. The lower floor has the master bedroom en suite with a dressing room, two bedrooms, a bathroom and a laundry. Extras: a three-car garage, elevator, radial electric heating, air conditioning / heating, well, central vacuum system, etc...