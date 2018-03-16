623-1/2 A & B Garcia Street

Welcome to Windmill Hill, an unparalleled 1.5-acre Historic Eastside estate, perched off Garcia Street with fabulous views of the Sangre de Cristo and Jemez Mountains and a fully adjudicated 3-acre foot pre-basin well. The offering by renowned design/builder Doug McDowell is the latest in a long tradition of fine properties in Santa Fe, where Doug will create an exceptional residence with state of the art construction and energy efficiency; a brand-new home that feels old Santa Fe – classic NM Pueblo architectural design and details brought forward into modern, light and open spaces that generate a sense of place. The home features wood or stone floors, plaster walls, divided light windows, vigas and latillas or coved ceilings throughout, handmade cabinets and doors, and 3 fireplaces. The super-insulated composition of the walls and roof of the home are complemented with a solar radiant hot water system supplying domestic hot water and serving the in-floor radiant heating system, which can be augmented by a modulating wall boiler. Energy-recovery ventilation with HEPA filtration and AC mini-splits. The client has the opportunity to work in the design-build process to produce the residence of their choice with Doug’s client-driven design on finish-out. Additions might also include a guest house or two small casitas, a swimming pool, or an orchard or pond. Close to Canyon Road, yet one can live with privacy and great views in the heart of town. Owner is a NM real estate broker.