41 Popcorn Lane

Talk About a Water Feature!There may be no finer property to grace the banks of the Roaring Fork River that combines the attributes and amenities of this exclusive compound. Thoughtfully designed and meticulously crafted, the quality and style is undeniable. Combining an exquisite main house with a charming guest house and separate caretaker’s quarters, these three primary living areas meld to create an unrivaled gated riverside retreat on 10.5 acres. The main house is over 13,000 square feet and includes 5 bedrooms, 6 full baths, 3 half baths, and a 4 car garage. Combined with the 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath guest house with 2 car garage and 1 bedroom, 1 bath caretaker’s quarters there is a total of over 17,000 square feet of heated living space. Start every morning and end every night with the calming waters of the Roaring Fork running through the heart of the property. With enticing outdoor spaces, unobstructed Indy Pass views and river access literally outside the door, one is hard pressed to find a more engaging environment in which to live the mountain lifestyle. Built by Brikor Construction and designed by Chabon Architects from New York City, the unique and appropriate architectural details mimic the mountain setting - natural settlers stone, wire-brushed Douglas fir siding, slate roof – all complement the natural color and visual texture of the upper valley. Opulent finishes of blue Bahia granite, reclaimed Belgian Black stone flooring, and rift-oak paneling and cabinetry combine with an attentive and deliberate floor plan, grand entry with sweeping staircase, incredible living room with floor to ceiling windows to capture unrivaled views, chef’s kitchen and butler’s pantry with walk-in wine room, exquisite formal dining room, media room, and classic antique treasures collected worldwide specifically for their placement in this rare Aspen gem. An enviable oasis at the base of Independence Pass, the merging of location, easy access, extraordinary architecture, uncompromised attention to detail, and exceptional appointments redefines waterfront living likely never to be duplicated. The Guest House and Caretaker House are offered for sale together and only if purchased with the Main House.$39,500,000 Main House - Fully Furnished & Accessorized$10,000,000 Guest House and Caretaker House – Fully Furnished & Accessorized